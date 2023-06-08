Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $207,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $119,783,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,251,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $147,716,000 after purchasing an additional 938,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.86. 1,208,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,405,167. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average of $109.10. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

