Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 27,492 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

NTRS traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,265. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average is $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.