Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

