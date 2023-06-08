Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $41.63. 6,256,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,190,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.