Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.0 %
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
Read More
