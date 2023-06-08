Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,115 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,991,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,499,535. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $167.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

