Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,876 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after purchasing an additional 820,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,354,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,805,000 after purchasing an additional 408,829 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,227.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 354,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,066,000 after purchasing an additional 339,730 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE PNC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.54. The company had a trading volume of 989,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average is $142.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

