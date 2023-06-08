Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.87.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

