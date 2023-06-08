Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 83,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.47. 57,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,406. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.