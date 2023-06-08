Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.73. 3,532,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,897,815. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.