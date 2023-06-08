Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Up to $25.28

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.28, but opened at $27.50. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 517,892 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 8.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 5,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $126,375.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,656,693 shares in the company, valued at $141,473,891.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 5,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $126,375.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,656,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,473,891.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,189,314 shares of company stock valued at $546,603,243. 57.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,553,000 after purchasing an additional 692,865 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,218 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,270 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

