ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 143.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.30. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

