ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 18,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 19,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

ProShares Ultra Yen Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Yen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Yen stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 17.22% of ProShares Ultra Yen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ProShares Ultra Yen

The ProShares Ultra Yen (YCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCL was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

