Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 3,490 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.53% of Avient worth $16,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Avient by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Avient by 4.2% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avient by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE AVNT opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.53. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Avient Cuts Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Avient’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Avient’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Stories

