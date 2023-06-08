Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,736 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $17,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 469.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 51,190 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Perrigo by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 408,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 104,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE PRGO opened at $33.72 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,900 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,636.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,900 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,636.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,369 shares of company stock worth $7,519,572. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

