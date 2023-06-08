Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $17,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.5 %

CI opened at $261.79 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.94. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.27.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,368. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

