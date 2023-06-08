Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $62.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $209,526.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,675 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $39,649.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,681.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $209,526.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,806 shares of company stock worth $745,663 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

