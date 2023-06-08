Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $10.34 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,431,000 after acquiring an additional 133,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,494,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,572,000 after buying an additional 353,965 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,461,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,043,000 after buying an additional 141,921 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME stock opened at $182.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.07. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $212.09.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

