Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $13.18 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,678,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $66,473,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 346,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after buying an additional 84,405 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 345,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,196,000 after purchasing an additional 80,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $738.63 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The stock has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $777.74 and a 200-day moving average of $757.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.13.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at $158,316,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

