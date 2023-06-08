Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $15.44 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.12% of Burlington Stores worth $15,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.0 %

BURL opened at $150.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BURL. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.76.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

