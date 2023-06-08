Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AON were worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of AON by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AON by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $312.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.87. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $338.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Articles

