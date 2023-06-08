Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 53.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,649.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,649.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $689,356.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $91.42 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average is $76.43. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

