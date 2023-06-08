Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,059 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

MDLZ opened at $72.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.03.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

