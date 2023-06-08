Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,800 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,008 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SEA by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE SE opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.70. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

