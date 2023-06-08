Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 236 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Progressive by 1,235.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Progressive by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,689,000 after purchasing an additional 914,723 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,052,000 after acquiring an additional 892,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR stock opened at $130.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $108.64 and a 12-month high of $149.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,317 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

