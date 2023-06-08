Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 85,825 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,825 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.10% of Okta worth $10,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Okta by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Okta by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Okta

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

