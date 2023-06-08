Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,786 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $127.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.27. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.76 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,520 shares of company stock worth $15,831,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

