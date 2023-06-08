Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 198550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$18.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 49.65.

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

