PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) PT Raised to GBX 208

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 208 ($2.59) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

PZC has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.54) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.23) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 253.25 ($3.15).

PZ Cussons Trading Down 2.4 %

PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 187.80 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £805.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,335.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.21. PZ Cussons has a one year low of GBX 163.40 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 223 ($2.77). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 194.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 199.93.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

