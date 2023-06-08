Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $35.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Q2 from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. Q2 has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $564,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,554 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,251 shares of company stock worth $1,605,104. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 135.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

