Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading 8.4% Higher

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) traded up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.61. 712,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,046,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Qifu Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82.

Institutional Trading of Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 23.86%. Analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 114,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qifu Technology. Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company’s proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.