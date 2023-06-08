QITMEER NETWORK Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for about $0.0950 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $356,833.78 and $52,907.55 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000034 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.07169589 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $52,713.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

