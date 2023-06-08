Qtum Achieves Market Capitalization of $248.30 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $248.30 million and approximately $23.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qtum has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00008975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,839.73 or 0.06961684 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00053069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00035865 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00017289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015900 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,688,902 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

