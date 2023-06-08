Qtum One Day Volume Hits $23.16 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $248.45 million and approximately $23.16 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.37 or 0.00008973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.86 or 0.06986593 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00052758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00036224 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,689,464 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.