Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,654,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,788,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,998,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.11.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,698 shares of company stock worth $8,799,321. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,329,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,195,520. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $679.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.34. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $276.57.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

