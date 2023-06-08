Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 115.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,496,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,754,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,965,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,171. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

