Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 7,624 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,976 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after acquiring an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,605,408,000 after acquiring an additional 179,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,702 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

MCD stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $285.39. 2,145,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,207. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

