Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $405.00 million-$425.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.84 million. Quantum also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -$0.02-$0.02 EPS.

Quantum Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of QMCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 645,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,303. Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $108.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QMCO shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $29,369.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Quantum by 3,297.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter worth $29,000. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

See Also

