Radio Caca (RACA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $41.40 million and $2.23 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

