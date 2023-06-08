Razor Energy (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Trading Up 5.8%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 5,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 16,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Razor Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Razor Energy Company Profile

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,615 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

