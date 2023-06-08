Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Netflix (NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/7/2023 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $500.00.

6/7/2023 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $470.00.

5/30/2023 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $405.00 to $440.00.

5/24/2023 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $415.00 to $450.00.

5/18/2023 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Netflix had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $390.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $345.00 to $357.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $415.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $350.00.

4/18/2023 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/18/2023 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $291.00 to $331.00.

4/17/2023 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at New Street Research from $320.00 to $333.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

4/11/2023 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,921,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,375. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.28 and a fifty-two week high of $418.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $177.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $22,305,805. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Invictus Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 36.1% during the first quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $5,168,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $162,749,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 479.4% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

