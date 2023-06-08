Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/5/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $313.00 to $326.00.

5/31/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $350.00 to $365.00.

5/18/2023 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $325.00 to $347.00.

4/20/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $298.00 to $314.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $289.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $305.00 to $309.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $270.00 to $323.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $290.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $285.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $305.00 to $317.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $279.00 to $284.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.2 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $310.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,742. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $318.92. The company has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after purchasing an additional 470,624 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,287,000 after purchasing an additional 61,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

