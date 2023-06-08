ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Trading Down 6.8%

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Rating) fell 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 65,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

ReGen III Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$48.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.65.

ReGen III Company Profile

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech recycling company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

