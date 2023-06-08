Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Down 6.4%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.90. 323,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,493,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 27,163.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 422,936 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 238,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 90,606 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

