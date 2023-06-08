Rench Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,639,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,968,000 after acquiring an additional 61,642 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $62.13. 1,496,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,742. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.15. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Articles

