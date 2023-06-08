Rench Wealth Management Inc. Sells 487 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.8% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Headinvest LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $1,824,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,990. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $9.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $384.63. The stock had a trading volume of 36,454,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,642,172. The company has a market cap of $950.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.48. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $419.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

