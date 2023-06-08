Rench Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $485.28. 806,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,003. The business has a fifty day moving average of $432.48 and a 200 day moving average of $424.54. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $503.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

