ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.
ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance
RNW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 433,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $7.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNW. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
