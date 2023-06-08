ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

RNW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 433,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNW. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,013 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 293,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 188,795 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

