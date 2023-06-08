Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) versus Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Financial Review

Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Renovare Environmental alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Renovare Environmental and Adtalem Global Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A Adtalem Global Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Adtalem Global Education has a consensus target price of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.15%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renovare Environmental and Adtalem Global Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.00 -$21.60 million N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education $1.39 billion 1.34 $317.70 million $1.75 24.27

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental.

Profitability

This table compares Renovare Environmental and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovare Environmental N/A N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education 5.54% 13.67% 7.05%

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Renovare Environmental on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renovare Environmental

(Get Rating)

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food service, and other sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities, and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. The Walden segment covers more than 100 online certificate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees, including those in nursing, education, counseling, business, psychology, public health, social work and human services, public administration and public policy, and criminal justice. The Medical and Veterinary segment consists of degree and non-degree programs in the medical and veterinary postsecondary education industry. The company was founded by Dennis J. Keller and Ronald L. Taylor in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Renovare Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovare Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.