REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. REV Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

REVG traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $12.93. 1,354,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.82 million, a PE ratio of 343.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

REVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on REV Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in REV Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in REV Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

