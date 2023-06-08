Rex Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Rex Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,772 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for 2.4% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rex Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,574,000 after buying an additional 286,505 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 989.8% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 344,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,374,000 after acquiring an additional 313,275 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,806,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.79. 381,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,818. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $52.37.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

